Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (56-69) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-80)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and CHSN

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

ATL: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

ATL: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-9, 5.89 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.01 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Shane Smith (3-7, 4.01 ERA). When Elder starts, his team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season. Elder's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The White Sox have a 10-11-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 5-14 in those matchups.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63.4%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-White Sox, Atlanta is the favorite at -164, and Chicago is +138 playing on the road.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The Braves are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +118 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -142.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-White Sox contest on Aug. 19, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 41, or 50.6%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 18-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 51-68-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 35% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-76).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Chicago has a 21-49 record (winning just 30% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-59-8).

The White Sox have collected a 66-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 128 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .239 with 80 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .424.

He is 124th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Michael Harris II has 122 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.280/.426.

Harris has recorded at least one base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .512 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 108 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Albies takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .307 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .231 while slugging .397.

He ranks 143rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks while batting .231. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Lenyn Sosa has totaled 107 hits with a .450 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the White Sox.

Luis Robert is batting .218 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

8/18/2025: 13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/27/2024: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/2/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/14/2023: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

