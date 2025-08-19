Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (64-61) vs. Texas Rangers (62-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and RSN

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

KC: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160)

KC: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-6, 3.77 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.36 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo (8-6, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.36 ERA). Lugo's team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Rangers have a 10-12-0 record against the spread in Kelly's starts. The Rangers have a 3-6 record in Kelly's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -116 favorite at home.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Rangers are +160 to cover, while the Royals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

The Royals-Rangers contest on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 30 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 29 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 64-59-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 22-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.9% of those games).

Texas has a 17-36 record (winning only 32.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-69-2).

The Rangers have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 66-59-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Witt will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363. He's batting .302 and slugging .473.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Garcia has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .257 with a .448 slugging percentage and 82 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 113 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a slugging percentage of .364, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .228 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 147th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Semien enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Corey Seager has 92 hits with a .365 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .470.

He is 59th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Smith has put up a team-high .393 slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .245.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

