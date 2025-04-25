Which Team Will Pick Shedeur Sanders Tonight in the NFL Draft?

With Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft tonight, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders slipped out of the first round on Thursday night with Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart being the lone quarterbacks to go on Day 1.

So, how long will Sanders have to wait to hear his name called? Based on the betting odds, it won't be long.

Odds to Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2

As of Friday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft betting odds have the Cleveland Browns as the favorites to land Sanders. Markets move fast for the draft, but here's how things stood as of around 10 am Eastern on Friday.

Team Odds to Draft Sanders Cleveland Browns -165 Las Vegas Raiders +350 New Orleans Saints +550 Los Angeles Rams +900 New York Jets +950 Pittsburgh Steelers +1300

Part of this is because the Browns own two early picks on Day 2 thanks to the Travis Hunter trade. But they're also -150 to take Sanders with the 33rd pick, specifically.

With the Browns, Sanders would at least have a chance to start right away. That could be part of why he's still relatively short at +2000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, not far behind Dart.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Cameron Ward +330 Jaxson Dart +1900 Shedeur Sanders +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Still, as we saw Thursday, nothing is ever set in stone with the draft. It'll be fun to see how things play out for the former Colorado Buffaloes star Friday night.

