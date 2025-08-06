MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 6
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Anthony Molina record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies
- José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Anthony Molina (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +150, Under -192) | 2025 Stats: 1.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances