Phillies vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies vs Orioles Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (64-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN

Phillies vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | BAL: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | BAL: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | BAL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 8-4, 2.68 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 4-2, 1.44 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.44 ERA). Suarez's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Rogers' nine starts that had a set spread. The Orioles are 3-2 in Rogers' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.8%)

Phillies vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Orioles, Philadelphia is the favorite at -166, and Baltimore is +140 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +125 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -150.

Phillies vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Orioles on Aug. 6 is 8.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Phillies vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 55, or 64.7%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 30 of 40 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 53-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-32).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Baltimore has gone 3-9 (25%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-58-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together a 48-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 107 hits and an OBP of .382 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .593.

He ranks 79th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 45 runs. He's batting .281 this season and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.375/.511.

Harper heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 113 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Castellanos has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.466), and paces the Orioles in hits (114, while batting .286).

He ranks 21st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Henderson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .256 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .234.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks while batting .272.

Phillies vs Orioles Head to Head

8/4/2025: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/16/2024: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

