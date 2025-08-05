Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 6

The MLB schedule on Wednesday, which includes the New York Yankees taking on the Texas Rangers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN

NBCS-PH and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers

Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62)

Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.84%

62.84% Orioles Win Probability: 37.16%

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Robbie Ray

Andrew Heaney vs. Robbie Ray Records: Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57)

Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57) Giants Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.19%

52.19% Pirates Win Probability: 47.81%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and CLEG

MLB Network, SNY and CLEG Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Gavin Williams

David Peterson vs. Gavin Williams Records: Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55)

Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 64.71%

64.71% Guardians Win Probability: 35.29%

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT

MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs.

Jack Flaherty vs. Records: Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.20%

59.20% Twins Win Probability: 40.80%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH

MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Andrew Abbott

Cade Horton vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54)

Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Reds Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.69%

58.69% Reds Win Probability: 41.31%

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and YES

RSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Carlos Rodon

Jack Leiter vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53)

Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.17%

61.17% Rangers Win Probability: 38.83%

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNET

COLR and SNET Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Kevin Gausman

Kyle Freeland vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48)

Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.37%

63.37% Rockies Win Probability: 36.63%

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSSUN

FDSW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Shane Baz

Tyler Anderson vs. Shane Baz Records: Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59)

Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59) Rays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.40%

59.40% Angels Win Probability: 40.60%

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Matthew Liberatore

Shohei Ohtani vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57)

Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.80%

62.80% Cardinals Win Probability: 37.20%

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN

FDSFL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Janson Junk vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50)

Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Astros Win Probability: 44.42%

Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Jeffrey Springs

vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65)

Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Nationals Win Probability: 44.53%

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC

NESN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha

Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha Records: Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57)

Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.38%

55.38% Royals Win Probability: 44.62%

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSSO and FDSWI

Fox Sports 1, FDSSO and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. José Quintana

Spencer Strider vs. José Quintana Records: Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44)

Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Braves Win Probability: 49.39%

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA

MLB Network, ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Nestor Cortes

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Nestor Cortes Records: Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51)

Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51) Padres Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.39%

56.39% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.61%

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Jonathan Cannon

George Kirby vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70)

Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 70.21%

70.21% White Sox Win Probability: 29.79%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.