Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 6
The MLB schedule on Wednesday, which includes the New York Yankees taking on the Texas Rangers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Phillies (64-48), Orioles (51-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.84%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.16%
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Pirates (49-64), Giants (56-57)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -158
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.19%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.81%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Mets (63-50), Guardians (57-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -178
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 64.71%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.29%
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs.
- Records: Tigers (66-48), Twins (52-60)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.20%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.80%
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Cubs (65-47), Reds (59-54)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -144
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.31%
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Rangers (59-55), Yankees (60-53)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.17%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.83%
Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Rockies (30-82), Blue Jays (66-48)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.37%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.63%
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Angels (55-58), Rays (55-59)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.40%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.60%
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Dodgers (65-48), Cardinals (57-57)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.80%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 37.20%
Houston Astros at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Marlins (55-56), Astros (63-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.58%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.42%
Athletics at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Nationals (44-67), Athletics (49-65)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.53%
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Red Sox (63-51), Royals (56-57)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.38%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.62%
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSSO and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. José Quintana
- Records: Braves (47-64), Brewers (68-44)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.61%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.39%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Nestor Cortes
- Records: Diamondbacks (54-59), Padres (62-51)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.39%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.61%
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Mariners (60-53), White Sox (42-70)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -260
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 70.21%
- White Sox Win Probability: 29.79%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.