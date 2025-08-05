Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Wednesday.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (56-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-64)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-156) | PIT: (+132)

SF: (-156) | PIT: (+132) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

SF: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-5, 2.85 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 5-9, 4.89 ERA

The Giants will call on Robbie Ray (9-5) versus the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (5-9). Ray's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Pirates have a 6-11-0 ATS record in Heaney's 17 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 4-9 in Heaney's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52.2%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

The Giants vs Pirates moneyline has San Francisco as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog at home.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Giants are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -137 to cover.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Giants-Pirates on Aug. 6, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (50.7%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 13-13 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 47-66-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 31-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 12-23 record (winning only 34.3% of its games).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-60-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 56-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 109 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .258 with 25 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Lee has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Willy Adames has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.317/.405.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Ramos has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with two walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 78 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .211 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .325 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .384.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 112th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .373 slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .270.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

8/4/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/29/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

