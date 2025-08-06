Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 6

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +126 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)

+126 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 31.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Austin Nola (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 89 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 89 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 103 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 103 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels