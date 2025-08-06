Mets vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Mets vs Guardians Game Info

New York Mets (63-50) vs. Cleveland Guardians (57-55)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and CLEG

Mets vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | CLE: (+150)

NYM: (-178) | CLE: (+150) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 7-4, 2.83 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 6-4, 3.33 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (7-4) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (6-4). When Peterson starts, his team is 7-12-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team is 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Guardians have gone 9-13-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those matchups.

Mets vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (64.7%)

Mets vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -178 favorite at home.

Mets vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Guardians are -134 to cover, and the Mets are +112.

Mets vs Guardians Over/Under

Mets versus Guardians on Aug. 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (63.6%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 20 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 108 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 52-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have put together a 26-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Cleveland has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-56-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 56-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .250 with 85 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .480.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 112 hits. He is batting .266 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualified, he is 65th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.441) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Lindor brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.528), while pacing the Guardians in hits (123, while batting .299).

He is eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .283 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .230 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .234.

Mets vs Guardians Head to Head

8/4/2025: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/21/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/21/2023: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2023: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

