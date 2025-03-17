Which Team Is Most Likely to Win the 2025 Men’s College Basketball Tournament?
The D1 men's college basketball tournament is upon us, and each team in the field of 68 has championship aspirations.
Of course, some of those dreams are more tenable than others, but how likely is each team to win?
Let's take a look by using the college basketball betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men’s College Basketball Tournament National Championship Betting Odds
With all four 1 seeds -- Duke, Florida, Auburn, and Houston -- a cut above the rest of this year's field by consensus men's college basketball rankings, it's not much of a surprise that their title odds are a cut above all other teams.
In fact, historical data says Duke, Auburn, and Houston are three of the 10 most underrated men's college basketball tournament teams -- yes, even as 1 seeds.
There are some other strong teams in this year's field, but it's clear that there's a Big Four entering this year's tournament.
