Which Team Is Most Likely to Win the 2025 Men’s College Basketball Tournament?

The D1 men's college basketball tournament is upon us, and each team in the field of 68 has championship aspirations.

Of course, some of those dreams are more tenable than others, but how likely is each team to win?

Let's take a look by using the college basketball betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men’s College Basketball Tournament National Championship Betting Odds

National Champion National Champion Duke +290 Florida +390 Auburn +500 Houston +650 Alabama +2000 Tennessee +2200 Texas Tech +2900 Michigan State +3100 St. John's +3200 Iowa State +3400 Arizona +4100 Gonzaga +4200 Kentucky +5000 Wisconsin +6000 Maryland +6500 Kansas +6500 Illinois +6500 Missouri +8500 Texas A&M +8500 Purdue +10000 Clemson +11000 Louisville +11000 BYU +12000 Ole Miss +13000 Saint Mary's +13000 Connecticut +14000 Michigan +16000 UCLA +16000 Marquette +17000 Creighton +21000 Oregon +21000 VCU +23000 Baylor +23000 Mississippi State +24000 North Carolina +27000 Arkansas +47000 Memphis +55000 Vanderbilt +55000 Colorado State +65000 Georgia +75000 UC San Diego +80000 High Point +100000 Liberty +100000 St. Francis (PA) +100000 Xavier +100000 Norfolk State +100000 Utah State +100000 Nebraska Omaha +100000 New Mexico +100000 McNeese +100000 UNC Wilmington +100000 Akron +100000 Mt. St. Mary's +100000 Montana +100000 American +100000 Robert Morris +100000 SIU-Edwardsville +100000 San Diego State +100000 Lipscomb +100000 Drake +100000 Alabama State +100000 Bryant +100000 Texas +100000 Troy +100000 Wofford +100000 Grand Canyon +100000 Yale +100000 Oklahoma +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

With all four 1 seeds -- Duke, Florida, Auburn, and Houston -- a cut above the rest of this year's field by consensus men's college basketball rankings, it's not much of a surprise that their title odds are a cut above all other teams.

In fact, historical data says Duke, Auburn, and Houston are three of the 10 most underrated men's college basketball tournament teams -- yes, even as 1 seeds.

There are some other strong teams in this year's field, but it's clear that there's a Big Four entering this year's tournament.

