NCAAB

Which Team Is Most Likely to Win the 2025 Men’s College Basketball Tournament?

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Which Team Is Most Likely to Win the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament?

The D1 men's college basketball tournament is upon us, and each team in the field of 68 has championship aspirations.

Of course, some of those dreams are more tenable than others, but how likely is each team to win?

Let's take a look by using the college basketball betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men’s College Basketball Tournament National Championship Betting Odds

National Champion
Duke
Florida
Auburn
Houston
Alabama
Tennessee
Texas Tech
Michigan State
St. John's
Iowa State
Arizona
Gonzaga
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Maryland
Kansas
Illinois
Missouri
Texas A&M
Purdue
Clemson
Louisville
BYU
Ole Miss
Saint Mary's
Connecticut
Michigan
UCLA
Marquette
Creighton
Oregon
VCU
Baylor
Mississippi State
North Carolina
Arkansas
Memphis
Vanderbilt
Colorado State
Georgia
UC San Diego
High Point
Liberty
St. Francis (PA)
Xavier
Norfolk State
Utah State
Nebraska Omaha
New Mexico
McNeese
UNC Wilmington
Akron
Mt. St. Mary's
Montana
American
Robert Morris
SIU-Edwardsville
San Diego State
Lipscomb
Drake
Alabama State
Bryant
Texas
Troy
Wofford
Grand Canyon
Yale
Oklahoma

With all four 1 seeds -- Duke, Florida, Auburn, and Houston -- a cut above the rest of this year's field by consensus men's college basketball rankings, it's not much of a surprise that their title odds are a cut above all other teams.

In fact, historical data says Duke, Auburn, and Houston are three of the 10 most underrated men's college basketball tournament teams -- yes, even as 1 seeds.

There are some other strong teams in this year's field, but it's clear that there's a Big Four entering this year's tournament.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

