Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Thursday.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-90)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-300) | COL: (+245)

LAD: (-300) | COL: (+245) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168)

LAD: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.01 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-9, 6.43 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (7-2) versus the Rockies and Chase Dollander (2-9). Kershaw's team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kershaw's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Rockies have an 11-6-0 record against the spread in Dollander's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Dollander's starts this season, and they went 4-12 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.8%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +245, and Los Angeles is -300 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +168 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -205.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on Aug. 21, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 64, or 58.7%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-1 when favored by -300 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 124 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 51-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 118 total times this season. They've gone 32-86 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer, Colorado has gone 3-18 (14.3%).

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-4).

The Rockies have a 51-71-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 137 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .623. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Freeman brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .522 and has 113 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jordan Beck leads his team with a .336 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .451.

Including all qualified players, he is 46th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .256.

Tyler Freeman has 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 walks while hitting .297.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

