Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (79-47) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-54)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CHC: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | CHC: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.48 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-5, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Quinn Priester (11-2) to the mound, while Shota Imanaga (8-5) will get the nod for the Cubs. Priester and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Priester's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs are 9-8-0 against the spread. The Cubs have a 4-2 record in Imanaga's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -100 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Cubs are -182 to cover, and the Brewers are +150.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Brewers-Cubs on Aug. 21, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 46 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 42 of 59 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 124 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 73-51-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've finished 15-22 in those games.

Chicago has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-57-8 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have gone 58-64-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 50 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .467.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is batting .260 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 70 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Contreras takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Turang heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 121 hits.

Frelick has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up an on-base percentage of .374, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .261 and slugging .447.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 123 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 78th, his on-base percentage is 135th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .247 with 27 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .374 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

