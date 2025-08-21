Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-410) | Sam Houston: (+315)

Western Kentucky: (-410) | Sam Houston: (+315) Spread: Western Kentucky: -10.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +10.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky: -10.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +10.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky went 7-7-0 last season.

Western Kentucky had two wins ATS (2-3) as 10.5-point or greater favorites last year.

Western Kentucky had six of its 14 games go over the point total last season.

Sam Houston's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more, Sam Houston had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

In 13 Sam Houston games last season, four of them went over the total.

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (57.1%)

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Western Kentucky is a 10.5-point favorite against Sam Houston. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Sam Houston is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Western Kentucky versus Sam Houston, on Aug. 23, has an over/under of 61.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Western Kentucky vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Sam Houston is the underdog, +315 on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -410 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

The Hilltoppers' average implied point total last season was 2.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (33.5 implied points on average compared to 36 implied points in this game).

The Bearkats' average implied point total last season (29.5 points) is 3.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (26 points).

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.