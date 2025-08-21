Kansas vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks face the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-521) | Fresno State: (+385)

Kansas: (-521) | Fresno State: (+385) Spread: Kansas: -12.5 (-115) | Fresno State: +12.5 (-105)

Kansas: -12.5 (-115) | Fresno State: +12.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Kansas vs Fresno State Betting Trends

Kansas had five wins in 11 games against the spread last season.

There were seven Kansas games (out of 11) that went over the total last year.

Fresno State's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.

Fresno State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 12.5 points or more last year.

There were five Fresno State games (out of 12) that went over the total last year.

Kansas vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (85.4%)

Kansas vs Fresno State Point Spread

Fresno State is the underdog by 12.5 points against Kansas. Fresno State is -115 to cover the spread, and Kansas is -105.

Kansas vs Fresno State Over/Under

The Kansas-Fresno State game on Aug. 23 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Kansas vs Fresno State Moneyline

Fresno State is the underdog, +385 on the moneyline, while Kansas is a -521 favorite.

Kansas vs. Fresno State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Jayhawks last season was 30.0 points, 2.0 fewer points than their implied total of 32 points in Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season (28.9 points) is 9.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (19 points).

Kansas vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

