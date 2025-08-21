Hawaii vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play the Stanford Cardinal.

Hawaii vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Hawaii: (-128) | Stanford: (+106)

Hawaii: (-128) | Stanford: (+106) Spread: Hawaii: -2.5 (-108) | Stanford: +2.5 (-112)

Hawaii: -2.5 (-108) | Stanford: +2.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Hawaii vs Stanford Betting Trends

Hawaii covered the spread six times in 11 games last year.

Hawaii went winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last year.

In 11 Hawaii games last year, five went over the total.

Stanford's record against the spread last year was 4-7-1.

Stanford had an ATS record of 5-6 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last year.

In 12 Stanford games last year, five of them went over the total.

Hawaii vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rainbow Warriors win (59.5%)

Hawaii vs Stanford Point Spread

Hawaii is a 2.5-point favorite against Stanford. Hawaii is -108 to cover the spread, and Stanford is -112.

Hawaii vs Stanford Over/Under

The over/under for the Hawaii versus Stanford game on Aug. 23 has been set at 50.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Hawaii vs Stanford Moneyline

Hawaii is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +106 underdog.

Hawaii vs. Stanford Points Insights

The Rainbow Warriors' average implied point total last season was 5.6 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (32.6 implied points on average compared to 27 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Cardinal (34.3) is 10.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (24).

Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

