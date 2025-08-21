Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Thursday.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (70-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-132) | SF: (+112)

SD: (-132) | SF: (+112) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 5-11, 4.61 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-9, 4.32 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (5-11) for the Padres and Justin Verlander (1-9) for the Giants. Cease's team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. The Giants have a 5-16-0 ATS record in Verlander's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 2-7 in Verlander's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.1%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +112 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Padres are +158 to cover, and the Giants are -192.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Giants on Aug. 21 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 40, or 61.5%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 32 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 69-55-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 22-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

San Francisco has a 13-15 record (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 126 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-6).

The Giants have a 54-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 142 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .479. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He's batting .264 and slugging .431.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a team-best OBP (.376), and paces the Giants in hits (121). He's batting .255 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is 47th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .262 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .222.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .406 to pace his team.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

