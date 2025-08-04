Which NFL Teams Will Score the Most Points in 2025? Projected Totals for All 32 Teams

A big key to finding fantasy football gems is pinpointing offenses that go nuts.

Not only do efficient offenses score more points, but they also rack up yardage, the two keys to massive upside in fantasy. If you make a point to target the best offenses in the league, you'll likely at least be on the right path.

Which teams are expected to score the most in 2025?

Using my preseason win totals model and my game-by-game totals model, we can get a glimpse at this, accounting for the schedule of opposing defenses, outdoor versus indoor venues, pace, and more.

The table below shows how many points those models are projecting for each team this year.

NFL Projected Point Totals for Each Team in 2025

Team Points Per Game Total Points Buffalo Bills 27.7 470.9 Baltimore Ravens 27.2 462.4 Detroit Lions 26.6 451.8 Kansas City Chiefs 25.9 441.1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25.6 435.5 Washington Commanders 25.5 433.1 Arizona Cardinals 25.3 430.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

The top of the chart shouldn't be a surprise, given the quarterbacks involved. The first surprise on the list is likely the Arizona Cardinals in seventh.

Some of that is simply because the Cardinals were likely better than you remember last year. They ranked ninth in schedule-adjusted early-down efficiency, according to my numbers, and had an above-average success rate on late downs. Once you put that in a dome and tie it to a poor defense, you get the potential for some shootouts. That ups the interest in someone like Kyler Murray, currently the QB9 in FantasyPros' average draft position data.

Toward the bottom of the list, the Chicago Bears are concerning. They're just 27th in my projected point totals, and it's very possible that's too low. I still believe in Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson is a wizard, and they made big improvements along the offensive line. But they play in one of the league's windiest stadiums and will play 12 of their final 13 games outdoors, so there are some external factors working hard against them.

I still don't mind some Bears in season-long, given the reasonable cost tied to them, but I do want to keep this in mind before I load multiple players in this offense onto a single roster.

