3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 8/4/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

We haven't seen Sean Manaea truly let it rip yet with his longest outing being just five innings. I do think there's potential for him to go longer, though, which is why I have interest in his over.

Although the innings have been muted, Manaea's pitch count has been creeping up. He went 65 in his first outing, followed by 69, 82, and 86, respectively. It wouldn't have made sense to send him back out for a sixth inning when he was already at 86 pitches, so the quick hook last time out made sense. I do think it's possible he flirts with 90 soon.

The effectiveness has been there. Manaea's strikeout rate is 32.4%, continuing a surge last year where he upped his strikeout rate in the second half while keeping hard contact in check. It was a new version of Manaea that we hadn't seen, and he was super effective.

Tonight, Manaea will face the Cleveland Guardians, who have just an 87 wRC+ against lefties on their active roster. With the potential for an increased pitch count, I have Manaea projected at 6.15 strikeouts in this spot.

The last time Quinn Priester faced the Atlanta Braves, he had seven strikeouts across six innings of one-run ball. He has generally pitched well since, so I think he can do it again.

That start was the first in which Priester featured his cutter more heavily, throwing it 31.3% of the time. Including that start, he's up to a 22.2% usage rate on that pitch over his past 9 outings, and his strikeout rate is 25.1% in that span. He has hit double digits twice and has gone over this mark five times.

Five of those starts came at home in a pitcher-friendly park, but Truist Park is nearly as conducive to strikeouts as American Family Field. As a result, I'm comfortable with backing the over on Priester in hopes he can keep this hot stretch rolling.

On the other side of this game, Erick Fedde will make his second start with the Braves. A lot of the issues from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals were still present in his debut, so I don't mind the under, even at a low number.

In that debut, Fedde was bounced after 4 2/3 innings, having let up 4 earned runs with just 3 strikeouts. He did generate more whiffs with an 11.5% swinging-strike rate, and it came against a Kansas City Royals team with elite plate discipline, so there were positives. They just weren't plentiful enough to fully chase me away.

The Milwaukee Brewers also do a better-than-average job at avoiding strikeouts with a 19.0% mark against righties on the active roster. I have Fedde projected well below the four strikeouts he'd require to go over, so I'll keep siding with the under until he gives me more reasons not to.

