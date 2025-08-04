FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 8/4/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers ($10,200)

There are seven pitchers salaried at $9,000 or more today. Of that group, Tyler Glasnow is my favorite play. Glasnow has made four starts since coming off the IL, and he's put up at least 30 FanDuel points in three of those four outings. When he's right, he has as much single-game upside as any pitcher in baseball, and Glasnow flashed that upside with a 57-point explosion two starts ago. He's at home tonight versus the St. Louis Cardinals, a team that is 24th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.300). He's -220 to get 6+ strikeouts.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox ($8,800)

After Glasnow, there are two value arms I'm into. Brayan Bello is at home against the Kansas City Royals, and while the strikeout upside isn't that big for Bello tonight -- his K prop is at 3.5 (with -144 odds on the over) -- he's on my radar due to his low salary and strong recent form. Over his last nine appearances (eight starts), Bello owns a 2.50 ERA. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of those outings, and he's given up one or no earned runs in four of the nine appearances.

Sean Manaea, Mets ($8,100)

Sean Manaea is super appealing today at this salary. He's pitched just 17 1/3 innings this season, but he's been really good, boasting a 2.73 SIERA, 32.4% K rate and 11.6% swinging-strike rate. He's totaled between 24 and 33 FanDuel points in each of his four starts, so he's putting up good outputs despite not going more than five frames yet this year. He'll see the Cleveland Guardians, a team that really struggles versus LHP, recording a .282 wOBA (27th) in the split.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,900), Nathan Lukes ($3,400), Addison Barger ($3,500) and Bo Bichette ($3,500)

With a 6.9-run implied total, the Toronto Blue Jays are in their own tier today. They're at Coors against Tanner Gordon, a righty who has pitched to a 5.10 SIERA in 26 MLB innings this year and had just an 18.6% K rate across 58 1/3 Triple-A innings in 2025. The Jays are on fire at the moment, posting the second-best wOBA the last 30 days (.348) along with the lowest strikeout rate (16.0%). Everyone in their lineup is worth a look. The lone negative is that they'll surely be mega chalk, particularly Vladimir Guerrero Jr. I really like Addison Barger, who has a .364 wOBA, 42.3% hard-hit rate and 43.9% fly-ball rate against RHP.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Alex Bregman ($3,500), Trevor Story ($3,300), Romy Gonzalez ($3,400) and Rob Refsnyder ($2,700)

The slate's second-best implied total belongs to the Boston Red Sox (5.6) as Boston hosts Bailey Falter. The left-handed Falter is making his KC debut, and he doesn't miss many bats, registering a 5.11 SIERA, 15.3% K rate and 7.0% swinging-strike rate. After Falter exits, the Royals' relievers have the fifth-worst xFIP over the past 30 days (4.50). Trevor Story had wOBAs of .355 and .369 in June and July, respectively, and already has five August hits through three games this month. Robert Refsnyder is a low-salary bat who may hit leadoff, but he could get pulled if he comes up against a righty later in the game. Romy Gonzalez has a massive .462 wOBA and 54.5% hard-hit rate at home versus LHP in 2025 (49 plate appearances).

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Hunter Goodman ($3,500), Jordan Beck ($3,000), Tyler Freeman ($2,900) and Ezequiel Tovar ($3,000).

Don't sleep on the Colorado Rockies (4.9 implied total) on the flip side of the Coors game. They have only one bat above $3,000 in salary, so they allow you to use an ace and still get significant Coors exposure. Colorado is sixth in wOBA over the last 30 days (.334), and while southpaw Eric Lauer has been good for the Jays, the Rockies have some high-upside right-handed hitters. Jordan Beck is recording a gaudy .412 wOBA and 43.5% hard-hit rate against lefties, and he comes at a modest salary. Hunter Goodman has mashed his way to a 40.6% hard-hit rate and 52.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on August 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.