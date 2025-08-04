3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 8/4/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Christian Yelich had a fun weekend, logging seven hits and four RBIs in a three-game sweep over the Washington Nationals. The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers are averaging a whopping 9.7 runs across the last six games, and a date with Erick Fedde figures to keep their momentum alive.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Christian Yelich +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Fedde enters with a 5.33 ERA, 5.79 expected ERA, 5.26 xFIP, 5.42 SIERA, and a 14.2% strikeout rate. His xFIP and SIERA are each good for the second-worst in MLB among hurlers who have tossed at least 100 frames this season.

The northpaw has been rocked for an eye-popping 30 earned runs and 9 home runs across his last six starts (22 1/3 IP) -- owning a 12.09 ERA, 6.28 xFIP, and a measly 9.7% strikeout rate in this stretch.

Safe to say he's in poor form heading into this one, and he coughs up a .505 SLG and 1.93 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

The left-handed Yelich, meanwhile, is producing a .281 BA, .237 ISO, and .519 SLG versus RHPs this season. He's been even better with a .340 BA and .576 SLG on the road in the split.

Yeli leads the Brewers with 73 RBIs (tied for 12th-most in MLB) and is expected to bat cleanup tonight. There's plenty working in his favor -- enough for me to see value in backing these +130 odds.

The Boston Red Sox will face a left-handed hurler on Monday night, which means it's Romy Gonzalez time.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Romy Gonzalez +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Gonzalez only gets the nod when it's a lefty on the other side, and he's been absolutely crushing in this split to the tune of a .337 BA, .326 ISO, and 182 wRC+ this season. He touts a 24.4% barrel rate, 73.2% hard-hit rate, and .367 ISO across the past 30 days (66 plate appearances).

There's a reason Romy's got 36 RBIs to his name despite starting just 45 games this season, and we should like his outlook against Bailey Falter.

Falter is making his first start since being traded to the Kansas City Royals, and negative regression could haunt him at an inopportune time. The lefty's 3.73 ERA is made worse by a 4.55 expected ERA, 4.93 xFIP, 5.11 SIERA, and only a 15.3% strikeout rate. He coughs up a 46.0% fly-ball rate and 1.44 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Projected to bat cleanup, Gonzalez is a prime candidate to notch an RBI tonight. His +450 home run odds could be worth a look, too.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Romy Gonzalez +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Mets have dropped five of their last six games but are -196 to beat Slade Cecconi and the Cleveland Guardians tonight.

Cecconi's 3.77 ERA is due to regress in the wrong direction thanks to a 4.99 expected ERA. The righty has offered left-handed hitters kind results this season, including a .260 BA, .488 SLG, and 1.91 home runs per nine innings. He also walks this handedness at just a 6.6% rate, which could give way to Francisco Lindor logging a pair of bases tonight.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Francisco Lindor +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

A switch-hitter, Lindor is generating a .299 BA, .524 SLG, and 147 wRC+ versus righties at home this season. He's recorded 42 extra-base hits this year (second-most on the team), and 17 of those came against a RHP at home.

If the Mets force Cecconi to stare regression in the face, Lindor figures to get in on the action. It helps that New York's second hitter in the lineup is a candidate to notch north of four at-bats tonight.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on August 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.