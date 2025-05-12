When Is the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery? Start Time, Channels, and Betting Odds

The NBA Draft Lottery is one of the most important dates on the basketball calendar.

Certain teams have higher odds to snag the Number 1 Overall Pick, which is widely anticipated to be Duke star Cooper Flagg this year.

Here's what to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, including the date, betting odds, and how to watch.

When Is the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 12th in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

The event will be broadcasted live on ESPN. It can be streamed using the ESPN app, ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

Which Teams will Participate in the 2025 Draft Lottery?

These are the 14 NBA teams that did not make the 2024 Playoffs and are therefore eligible for the lottery.

East

West

How Does the NBA Draft Lottery Work?

NBA teams are assigned odds of earning the top pick based on the inverse finish of regular season records. This means that teams with a worse record have a higher chance of landing the No. 1 Overall Pick.

NBA Draft Lottery Picks 1-14

The drawing — which happens using ping-pong balls in a lottery machine — will be conducted to determine the first four picks in the NBA Draft.

The three teams with the worst records all have the same odds to land the top pick, at 14%. This year, the three teams with the worst records were the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets.

The remainder of the lottery teams will select in positions five through 14 in inverse order of their 2024-25 regular-season records.

NBA Draft Lottery Picks 15-30

The remainder of the first round and the whole second round will be the reverse order of regular season record. Each team gets one first round and one second round pick.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to receive the number 1 Overall Pick, as of the morning of May 12th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Settlement is determined by the team drawn on stage at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

Team to be Drawn as the Number 1 Overall Pick Odds Utah Jazz +550 Washington Wizards +550 Charlotte Hornets +550 New Orleans Pelicans +600 Philadelphia 76ers +750 Brooklyn Nets +850 Toronto Raptors +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.