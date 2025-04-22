2025 NBA Draft Betting Odds: Which Team Will Select Cooper Flagg?

Duke star Cooper Flagg officially announced on Monday that he'll be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

Where he'll end up, though, is still up in the air because of the NBA's lottery system.

Here's what you need to know about the NBA Draft lottery following Flagg's decision to officially enter the 2025 NBA Draft, including the betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Has the No. 1 Overall Pick In the NBA Draft?

The No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft is determined by the draft lottery, which will take place on Monday, May 12th.

Teams are assigned odds of earning the top pick based on the inverse finish of regular season records. This means that teams with a worse record have a higher chance of landing the No. 1 Overall Pick.

The three teams with the worst records all have the same odds to land the top pick, at 14%.

Which NBA Team Will Draft Cooper Flagg?

This year, the three teams with the worst records were the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets.

Therefore, prior to the draft lottery, these three teams share the same odds to draft Flagg, considering he is widely expected to go No. 1 Overall.

Here are the full betting odds for which team will draft Cooper Flagg:

Which Team Will Select Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft Which Team Will Select Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft Charlotte Hornets +500 Washington Wizards +500 Utah Jazz +500 New Orleans Pelicans +600 Philadelphia 76ers +700 Brooklyn Nets +850 Toronto Raptors +1000 San Antonio Spurs +1100 Houston Rockets +1900 Portland Trail Blazers +2000 Dallas Mavericks +3800 Chicago Bulls +3900 Sacramento Kings +7500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.