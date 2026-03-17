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What Is the Average Score of the Women's College Basketball National Championship Game?

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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What Is the Average Score of the Women's College Basketball National Championship Game?

With fewer major upsets in the Women's College Basketball Tournament compared to the men's version, bracket pools are much more likely to come down to predicting the final score of the championship game.

We don't even know which two teams will play for the championship in Phoenix on April 5. How on earth can we accurately predict a final score?

With the use of a little historical data, we can make our best educated guess on which teams will reach the final game and what range a typical score would fall into.

Average Score of the Women's College Basketball National Championship Game

The women's game is quite top-heavy, with over 75% of the champions being tournament 1 seeds. This year, the 1 seeds are UConn, UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina. Combined, these four teams have just seven losses on the season.

As expected, each of these four powerhouses ranks highly in offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, and rebounding. This is a repeat of what we see in most of the women's college tournaments. This is a game dominated by juggernauts and dynasties.

This is a good thing for those of us paying attention when we fill out our championship game score tiebreaker, because it means the total of this game is more easily predicted by history than on the men's side.

Below is a table of the scores from the women's college basketball championship game in each of the past 10 seasons:

Year
Champion
Score
Runner Up
2025UConn82-59S Carolina
2024S Carolina87-75Iowa
2023LSU102-85Iowa
2022S Carolina64-49UConn
2021Stanford54-53Arizona
2020
2019Baylor82-81Notre Dame

Overall, an average final score of 74.4 to 61.9 gives an average total of 136.3 points in the women's college basketball championship game.

This total isn't far off from what we've seen recently in the men's college basketball championship game, but the margin of victory is much more lopsided.

Check out our women's NCAA Tournament printable bracket as well as the women's 2026 national championship odds.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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