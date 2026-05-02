Best Kentucky Derby Bets: 2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is here! Set for today, Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs, the Run for the Roses brings together up to 20 top-class three-year-olds taking on the classic 1 1/4-mile distance for the first time. Whether you prefer a straightforward win bet or want to chase a bigger payday with exotic tickets, Kentucky Derby Day is one of the biggest betting events on the horse racing calendar.

FanDuel Racing is the best way to get in on the Kentucky Derby action. If you’re looking to place your bets today on the first Saturday in May, now is the time to sign up for FanDuel Racing and take advantage of our new customer promo. Then, stay plugged in with FanDuel for expert analysis, morning-line odds, and past performances for the Kentucky Derby and horse racing all year long.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel Racing New Customer Offer: Bet $5, Get $25

If you are new to FanDuel Racing, we have a promo that will help you build your Kentucky Derby week bankroll fast.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Taking advantage of the FanDuel Kentucky Derby promo is easy. Here’s how to get your piece:

Register : Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account.

: Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account. Place your bet: Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing.

Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing. Get your bonus: Whether or not you bet the winning horse, you’ll get $25 in racing bonuses that you can use to keep betting horse racing at FanDuel Racing!

Limit of one Promotion Bonus per person. Allow up to 72 hours for racing bonus to be credited to your account. Credit will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after 7 days.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET.

Age and residency restrictions apply. Customers who have previously placed any wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports, or on any of FanDuel’s Casino offerings, including FanDuel Casino, Betfair Casino or Mohegan Sun Casino. are not eligible. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $5 or more. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Visit racing.fanduel.com for offer terms. Call 1-877-770-7867 (LA).

Churchill Downs®, Kentucky Derby®, Kentucky Oaks® and the Twin Spires® are registered trademarks of Churchill Downs Incorporated.