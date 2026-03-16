Women's March Madness Odds: Women's National Championship Odds for 2026

March Madness is here.

Which teams are in a great position to make some noise in the women's NCAA Tournament?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, here are the teams with the best odds to win the women's college basketball national championship.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds

Full women's college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Connecticut (W) -270 UCLA (W) +600 Texas (W) +850 South Carolina (W) +950 LSU (W) +2200 Michigan (W) +10000 Vanderbilt (W) +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.