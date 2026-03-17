March Madness: Printable Bracket for the 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament

It's time for March Madness as the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament starts on Friday.

Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's March Madness Printable Bracket 2026

Download the printable bracket here.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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