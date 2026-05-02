Kentucky Derby Contenders and Odds for Today: Updated Field After Scratches

Kentucky Derby Favorites at a Glance

Commandment

Further Ado

Chief Wallabee

The Puma

After a six-month prep season and weeks of training at Churchill Downs, the most eagerly-awaited day of the horse racing year is here: Kentucky Derby day. A full field of 20 of the best three-year-olds in the world will line up to compete in the Run for the Roses – including Great White and the maiden Ocelli, who drew into the field after the scratches of Silent Tactic and Fulleffort in the days leading up to the Derby.

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2026 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds -- Updated After Silent Tactic, Fulleffort, Right to Party Scratch

Here are the morning-line odds announced by Churchill Downs at the post position draw for the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Note that Silent Tactic has been scratched as of Wednesday, April 29 and Fulleffort was scratched as of Thursday, April 30. Right to Party was also scratched shortly before the May 1 scratch deadline. This opens up gates for Great White, Ocelli, and Robusta. Corona de Oro did not draw in.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 SCR Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott SCR 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

2026 Kentucky Derby FAQ

These are answers to frequently asked questions about the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

When and where is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 2. It will be the 12th race on the 14-race card.

How many horses can run in the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Up to 20 horses can enter the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. However, Churchill Downs allows up to 24 horses to enter. If there are horses who defect from the main field after the draw but before 9 a.m. EDT on Kentucky Oaks day (May 1), horses can draw in from the also-eligible list, prioritized in order of how many points they earned on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is fully subscribed: 20 horses in the main field and the full four on the also-eligible list. As of Wednesday, April 29, Silent Tactic has been scratched, allowing Great White into the main field. Fulleffort was scratched on Thursday, April 30, getting Ocelli in. Robusta drew into the field after the Friday-morning scratch of Right to Party. Corona de Oro did not get in.

Which 2026 Kentucky Derby contender is the morning-line favorite?

Renegade, the impressive winner of the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, is the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Commandment, who won the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, and Further Ado, who romped in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, are projected to be next in the market at 6-1. Other Florida Derby runners, including Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1), are expected to be near the top of the market, reflecting that race’s reputation as the best prep race in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series this year.

Check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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