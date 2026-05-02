2026 Kentucky Derby Live Odds Today: Latest Lines and Morning Movements

⚠️ Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, May 2 — MAJOR UPDATE: The Puma scratched this morning. Renegade is now the sole favorite. Field is 19 horses.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby odds have seen significant movement overnight and again this morning, headlined by a race-day scratch that has reshuffled the entire top of the market. We're tracking every line movement here throughout race day. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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🚨 Breaking: The Puma Scratched Race Morning

The biggest odds news of the day: The Puma, who had been among the handful of favorites for the race, was scratched on Saturday morning. The co-favorite who had overtaken Renegade earlier this week is out, leaving a 19-horse field and dramatically reshuffling the market. Any tickets that included The Puma as your key horse in exotics will need to be rebuilt.

Renegade has flipped back to the sole favorite as a result, with the market consolidating around the horses that remain.

Latest 2026 Kentucky Derby Odds Post Horse Current Odds Morning Line Movement 1 Renegade Favorite 5-1 4-1 ⬆ Drifting 2 Albus 43-1 30-1 ⬆ Drifting 3 Intrepido 45-1 50-1 ➡ Stable 4 Litmus Test 28-1 30-1 ➡ Stable 5 Robusta New Entry 26-1 — ★ New Entry 6 Commandment Co-Fav 5-1 6-1 ⬇ Shortening 7 Danon Bourbon 14-1 20-1 ⬇ Shortening 8 So Happy 🔥 Steaming 5-1 15-1 🔥 Steaming 9 The Puma Scratched — 10-1 ⛔ Scratched 10 Wonder Dean 20-1 30-1 ⬇ Shortening 11 Incredibolt 20-1 20-1 ➡ Stable 12 Chief Wallabee 8-1 8-1 ➡ Stable 13 Great White New Entry 50-1 — ★ New Entry 14 Potente 20-1 20-1 ➡ Stable 15 Emerging Market 11-1 15-1 ⬇ Shortening 16 Pavlovian 30-1 30-1 ➡ Stable 17 Further Ado 6-1 6-1 ➡ Stable 18 Ocelli New Entry 50-1 — ★ New Entry 19 Golden Tempo 30-1 30-1 ➡ Stable 20 Fulleffort Scratched — 20-1 ⛔ Scratched

Odds sourced from FanDuel Racing. Pari-mutuel wagering means all odds are subject to change until the gates open. [Bet the Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Racing →]

The Biggest Line Movements Today

🚨 The Puma (Post 9) — SCRATCHED The co-favorite is out. The Puma had been the week's biggest mover, shortening from 10-1 to 5-1 on heavy public support. His scratch reshuffles the entire market and opens the door for the remaining contenders to absorb that money. If you had tickets built around The Puma, you need to rebuild them before post time.

🔥 So Happy (Post 8): 15-1 → 5-1 — the hottest horse on the board So Happy is sitting at the No. 8 post with single-digit odds after the most dramatic move on the entire board this week. The Santa Anita Derby winner has gone from 15-1 to 5-1 — a co-favorite alongside Renegade and Commandment. Whether this is sharp money or a wave of public action, the market is clearly saying he belongs in this conversation. Post 8 has produced 9 Derby winners historically, making the draw a positive. CBS Sports

📈 Renegade (Post 1): Back to sole favorite at 5-1 Renegade was eclipsed by The Puma earlier in the week, but with The Puma's scratch, Renegade has moved back into the lead as the betting favorite. He's been drifting from his 4-1 morning line due to the rail draw concern — no horse has won from the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986 — but with The Puma out, money has nowhere else to go at the top of the market. Sports Illustratedcbssports

⬇ Commandment (Post 6): 6-1 → 5-1 — shortening into co-favorite Commandment has been quietly absorbing money all week and is now a co-favorite at 5-1 alongside Renegade and So Happy. His four-race win streak and proven record at Churchill Downs make him the most straightforward choice for bettors looking for a replacement key horse after The Puma's scratch.

⬇ Danon Bourbon (Post 7): 20-1 → 14-1 — the week's best-value mover The Japanese invader has shortened significantly from 20-1 to 14-1. Post 7 has produced 8 Derby winners historically and the money moving on Danon Bourbon suggests international bettors and sharp players see value at this price. Worth watching as the pools deepen throughout the afternoon.

⬇ Emerging Market (Post 15): 15-1 → 11-1 Chad Brown and Flavien Prat continue to attract money. Emerging Market has been a steady shortener all week and is now firmly in the double-digit conversation as a value play.

Updated Market Picture After The Puma Scratch

With The Puma out, this race now has three co-favorites at 5-1 — Renegade, Commandment, and So Happy — which is unusual and creates real value in the market. Typically a three-way split at the top means each of those horses is slightly overlaid relative to a race with a clear single favorite.

For bettors, the practical impact is this: the pool of money that was on The Puma will redistribute across the remaining field between now and post time. Horses with similar profiles — stalkers and closers with tactical speed — are the most likely beneficiaries. Watch Danon Bourbon, Wonder Dean, and Chief Wallabee for further shortening throughout the afternoon.

What the Odds Mean for Your Bet

If you're new to horse racing odds, here's a quick guide to what the current lines mean in dollar terms for a $2 bet:

What the Odds Mean for Your Bet How much a $2 win bet returns at current odds · Exact payouts set at post time 6:57 p.m. ET Odds $2 Win Bet Returns Horses at This Price 5-1 ~$12 Renegade, Commandment, So Happy 6-1 ~$14 Further Ado 8-1 ~$18 Chief Wallabee 11-1 ~$24 Emerging Market 14-1 ~$30 Danon Bourbon 20-1 ~$42 Wonder Dean, Potente, Incredibolt 26-1 ~$54 Robusta 28-1 ~$58 Litmus Test 30-1 ~$62 Golden Tempo, Pavlovian 43-1+ ~$88+ Albus, Intrepido 50-1 ~$102 Great White, Ocelli

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby Right Now

Odds are live and betting is open at FanDuel Racing. Here's how to get your bet in before the 6:57 p.m. ET post time:

Visit FanDuel Racing or download the app Create your account — takes about two minutes Make a deposit Find the 2026 Kentucky Derby in today's races Select your horse and bet type (Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta) Confirm and watch at 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

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Bet responsibly. Must be 21+. Available in participating states. See FanDuel Racing for full terms and conditions.

When Will Odds Be Updated?

We'll be refreshing this page throughout the afternoon as significant movements occur. The biggest swings typically happen in the final two hours before post time as casual race-day money floods in. Check back at 2pm, 4pm, and 5:30pm ET for the latest.

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET · Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY · Watch on NBC and Peacock Bet responsibly. Must be 21+. Available in participating states.

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