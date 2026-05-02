Kentucky Derby Expert Picks Today: Predictions for the 2026 Kentucky Derby

The First Saturday in May is here. There are 14 races on a stakes-packed card at Churchill Downs, including the most famous and eagerly awaited horse racing event of the year: the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby! With a full field of 20 of the best three-year-olds in the world, it is a betting opportunity like no other.

At FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get past performances and handicapping information, stay updated on the Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, and track conditions, and most importantly, you can bet on who you think will win the Run for the Roses!

We asked the experts on FanDuel TV to weigh in on who they think will race to victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Derby!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

2026 Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Here are the horses who each of our experts has picked to be the 2026 Kentucky Derby winner:

Christina Blacker - #18 Further Ado (6-1)

Simon Bray - #12 Chief Wallabee (8-1)

Caton Bredar - #15 Emerging Market (15-1)

Jose Contreras - #15 Emerging Market (15-1)

Scott Hazelton - #14 Potente (20-1)

Joaquin Jaime - #18 Further Ado (6-1)

Mike Joyce - #6 Commandment (6-1)

Curtis Kalleward - #9 The Puma (10-1)

Caleb Keller - #6 Commandment (6-1)

Ashley Mailloux - #18 Further Ado (6-1)

Dave Weaver - #7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)

Learn more about the Kentucky Derby runners, jockeys, trainers, available wagers, and more at FanDuel Research.

Check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

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