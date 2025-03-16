March has arrived, meaning we're within striking distance of the women's college basketball tournament.

In turn, the women's college basketball national championship is right around the corner.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have countless ways to get in on the action via the college basketball odds, but one of the most important variables to consider is points scored.

What is the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game? Let's dive in.

Average Score of the Women's College Basketball National Championship Game

1982-Present

Dating back to 1982, the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game is 74-62.2, equaling 136.1 total points.

1988-Present

But the game of basketball has changed a lot over the years, especially at the collegiate level.

If we just look at the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game since the introduction of the 3-point line in 1987-88, the average score is 73.8-62, or 135.8 total points.

2012-Present

Ahead of the 2011-12 season, the women's 3-point line was moved back from 19 feet 9 inches to 20 feet 9 inches.

Sinnce then, the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game is 76.2-61.6, coming out to 137.8 total points.

2016-Present

The 3-point line hasn't been the only impactful rule change, however. Notably, women's college basketball moved from two 20-minute halves to four 10-minute quarters.

Since the shift from halves to quarters, the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game is 73.9-65.1, good for 139 total points.

That's significantly higher than the average of all Division-I women's games over that span (131.1 points).

Even so, not evey women's college basketball national championship has been high-scoring. Notre Dame and Mississippi State totaled just 119 points in 2018, while Stanford and Arizona only combined for 107 points in 2021.

Still, the average score of the women's college basketball national championship game has typically been higher than the average game.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Betting Odds

We may not know who's playing for the national title yet, but you can still get in on the action with the women's college basketball national championship odds on FanDuel. Here are the odds as of March 14th, 2025.

Women's National Championship Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +290 South Carolina (W) +290 UCLA (W) +550 USC (W) +550 Texas (W) +550 Notre Dame (W) +750 NC State (W) +5000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.