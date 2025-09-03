What Is FanDuel Picks? How to Play FanDuel's Peer-to-Peer Fantasy

FanDuel Picks lets you join the excitement of peer-to-peer fantasy sports by building lineups of your favorite athletes and predicting whether they'll beat their projected stats during real-world games.

Participants have a chance to win up to 1,000x their entry fee!

How FanDuel Picks Works

Log in or sign up for your FanDuel account and navigate to FanDuel Picks. Pick a sport and choose 3 to 6 players. Predict whether each player will make “more” or “less” on the listed projected stat line. For example, this could be receiving yards, passing yards, receptions, etc. for NFL players. Choose your entry amount. It’s $1 for each lineup entry. So, for example, $15 is 15 entries for your lineup.

You’ll be placed into contests with other players with the same number of picks (3-pick entries versus other 3-pick entries).

You'll then earn points for every correct prediction. Achieve the highest score to win a share of the prize pool. Get even bigger winnings with a perfect lineup!

Who Can Play FanDuel Picks?

You must have a verified FanDuel account to play FanDuel Picks. Check here to see where FanDuel Picks is legal to play. Age restrictions can vary by state.