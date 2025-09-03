What Is FanDuel Picks? How to Play FanDuel's Peer-to-Peer Fantasy
FanDuel Picks lets you join the excitement of peer-to-peer fantasy sports by building lineups of your favorite athletes and predicting whether they'll beat their projected stats during real-world games.
Participants have a chance to win up to 1,000x their entry fee!
How FanDuel Picks Works
- Log in or sign up for your FanDuel account and navigate to FanDuel Picks.
- Pick a sport and choose 3 to 6 players.
- Predict whether each player will make “more” or “less” on the listed projected stat line. For example, this could be receiving yards, passing yards, receptions, etc. for NFL players.
- Choose your entry amount. It’s $1 for each lineup entry. So, for example, $15 is 15 entries for your lineup.
You’ll be placed into contests with other players with the same number of picks (3-pick entries versus other 3-pick entries).
You'll then earn points for every correct prediction. Achieve the highest score to win a share of the prize pool. Get even bigger winnings with a perfect lineup!
See full terms and conditions.
Who Can Play FanDuel Picks?
You must have a verified FanDuel account to play FanDuel Picks. Check here to see where FanDuel Picks is legal to play. Age restrictions can vary by state.
- Existing FanDuel Customers: If you have an existing FanDuel account, all you need to do is log in to play FanDuel Picks.
- New FanDuel Customers: New customers must create a FanDuel account and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to play FanDuel Picks.