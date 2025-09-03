FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

What Is FanDuel Picks? How to Play FanDuel's Peer-to-Peer Fantasy

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

What Is FanDuel Picks? How to Play FanDuel's Peer-to-Peer Fantasy

FanDuel Picks lets you join the excitement of peer-to-peer fantasy sports by building lineups of your favorite athletes and predicting whether they'll beat their projected stats during real-world games.

Participants have a chance to win up to 1,000x their entry fee!

How FanDuel Picks Works

  1. Log in or sign up for your FanDuel account and navigate to FanDuel Picks.
  2. Pick a sport and choose 3 to 6 players.
  3. Predict whether each player will make “more” or “less” on the listed projected stat line. For example, this could be receiving yards, passing yards, receptions, etc. for NFL players.
  4. Choose your entry amount. It’s $1 for each lineup entry. So, for example, $15 is 15 entries for your lineup.

You’ll be placed into contests with other players with the same number of picks (3-pick entries versus other 3-pick entries).

You'll then earn points for every correct prediction. Achieve the highest score to win a share of the prize pool. Get even bigger winnings with a perfect lineup!

See full terms and conditions.

Who Can Play FanDuel Picks?

You must have a verified FanDuel account to play FanDuel Picks. Check here to see where FanDuel Picks is legal to play. Age restrictions can vary by state.

  • Existing FanDuel Customers: If you have an existing FanDuel account, all you need to do is log in to play FanDuel Picks.
  • New FanDuel Customers: New customers must create a FanDuel account and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to play FanDuel Picks.

Learn More!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup