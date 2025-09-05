Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (81-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-88)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-190) | CHW: (+160)

DET: (-190) | CHW: (+160) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

DET: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 7-13, 4.74 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 4-7, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (7-13) for the Tigers and Shane Smith (4-7) for the White Sox. Flaherty's team is 9-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 41.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-10. The White Sox have gone 12-12-0 ATS in Smith's 24 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 6-16 record in Smith's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (68.3%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -190 favorite at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -126 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-White Sox game on Sept. 5, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 56 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 16 of 23 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 65-70-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (49-84).

Chicago has gone 13-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (26.5%).

In the 136 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-65-8).

The White Sox have a 77-59-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 141 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .511, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .269 batting average and an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 119 hits. He's batting .261 while slugging .395.

Among qualifiers, he is 73rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.332/.466.

Torkelson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two walks and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry is batting .267 with a .346 OBP and 46 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .244 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 119 hits and has a club-leading .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Chase Meidroth has 15 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks while batting .258.

Mike Tauchman is batting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

