Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-76)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | BAL: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | BAL: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111)

LAD: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-3, 3.41 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 9-10, 4.52 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (1-3) for the Dodgers and Dean Kremer (9-10) for the Orioles. Glasnow's team is 2-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Glasnow's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-8. When Kremer starts, the Orioles are 13-13-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those games.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Los Angeles is -108 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Orioles on Sept. 5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (56.6%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 42 of 76 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 138 chances this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 56-82-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have a 35-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Baltimore has gone 8-10 (44.4%).

In the 137 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-73-4).

The Orioles have a 66-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 148 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .606, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .387.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .250 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 95th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging in MLB.

Freddie Freeman has collected 139 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .314 OBP and 79 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .349, a slugging percentage of .455, and has 138 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .278).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 54th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .266 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Colton Cowser is hitting .214 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

