Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (86-55) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-77)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.28 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Quinn Priester (11-2) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (2-0) will take the ball for the Pirates. Priester's team is 12-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Priester's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. In each of Oviedo's four starts that had a set spread, the Pirates covered. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Oviedo's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.3%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -154 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Brewers are +105 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -126.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates on Sept. 5 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (64.9%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 20 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 138 chances this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 78-60-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have put together a 41-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 18-28 record (winning just 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-74-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 74-59-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 77 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 73rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Contreras brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 129 hits, batting .279 this season with 53 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .411 and has 127 hits, both team-high figures for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 113th and he is 91st in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .202 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-high .342 on-base percentage.

Tommy Pham is batting .264 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

