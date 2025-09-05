Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (75-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-70)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-5, 3.61 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-5, 2.65 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (8-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-5). Peterson and his team are 8-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Reds are 12-11-0 ATS in Abbott's 23 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 5-3 record in Abbott's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.1%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +128 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -154.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Mets-Reds on Sept. 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (58.9%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 46 of 82 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 133 opportunities.

The Mets are 64-69-0 against the spread in their 133 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've finished 35-39 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 23-32 record (winning 41.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Reds have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-73-6).

The Reds have covered 51.1% of their games this season, going 68-65-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .399 this season while batting .259 with 115 walks and 107 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .521.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 81st in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (146) this season while batting .271 with 69 extra-base hits. He's slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alonso brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Nimmo has hit safely in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .449 and has 148 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 47th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .367 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .379.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .237.

Austin Hays is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

