Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (81-59) vs. Miami Marlins (65-75)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-270) | MIA: (+220)

PHI: (-270) | MIA: (+220) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-162) | MIA: +1.5 (+134)

PHI: -1.5 (-162) | MIA: +1.5 (+134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-5, 2.66 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 1-3, 3.91 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (11-5) against the Marlins and Valente Bellozo (1-3). Sanchez and his team are 15-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 18-6. The Marlins have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Bellozo's five starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in Bellozo's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (62.4%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -270 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +220 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (+134 to cover), and Philadelphia is -162 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 5, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 68, or 64.2%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won six of seven games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 133 opportunities.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 67-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 53 of the 113 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.9%).

Miami is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-70-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins are 78-58-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.365) and total hits (126) this season. He's batting .242 batting average while slugging .570.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is sixth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Turner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .265 with a .495 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Bryson Stott is batting .248 with a .321 OBP and 56 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .226 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 110th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .352 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!