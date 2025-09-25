FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
What is FanDuel Boostfest? Profit Boosts Every Day from 9/25-9/28/25

What is FanDuel Boostfest? Profit Boosts Every Day from 9/25-9/28/25

It’s one of the biggest weeks in sports and FanDuel is turning it into a full-on celebration.

Introducing FanDuel Boostfest--where every day from September 25th to 28th brings you a 50% Profit Boost on the biggest matchups in football, baseball, golf, and more.

That’s right. No matter what you’re watching, there’s a new reason to open the FanDuel app and a fresh boost waiting for you when you do.

Build a bet. Stack your legs. Or go bold on a single pick. However you play, that 50% Profit Boost is ready to go every single day during Boostfest.

It’s FanDuel’s way of saying: Enjoy the chaos. Embrace the slate. And let’s make this week even more fun to follow.

Download the FanDuel app or head to fanduel.com to jump into Boostfest where the games are big and the boosts are even bigger!

FanDuel Boostfest promotions include:

Check Out FanDuel Boostfest!

