What is FanDuel Boostfest? Profit Boosts Every Day from 9/25-9/28/25

It’s one of the biggest weeks in sports and FanDuel is turning it into a full-on celebration.

Introducing FanDuel Boostfest--where every day from September 25th to 28th brings you a 50% Profit Boost on the biggest matchups in football, baseball, golf, and more.

That’s right. No matter what you’re watching, there’s a new reason to open the FanDuel app and a fresh boost waiting for you when you do.

Build a bet. Stack your legs. Or go bold on a single pick. However you play, that 50% Profit Boost is ready to go every single day during Boostfest.

It’s FanDuel’s way of saying: Enjoy the chaos. Embrace the slate. And let’s make this week even more fun to follow.

Download the FanDuel app or head to fanduel.com to jump into Boostfest where the games are big and the boosts are even bigger!

BOOSTFEST STARTS TODAY 🗣️



The best sports weekend of the year is here & we're giving you a TON of ways to get in on the action:



🏈 $2 MILLION TD JACKPOT

🫡 @BussinWTB CFB PBT

⛳️ Ryder Cup PBTs

🔥 Oregon vs. Penn State PBT

⚾️ MLB PBTs

✚ SO MUCH MORE



➡️ https://t.co/BiHyoBAqWi pic.twitter.com/vG59nGSbiQ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 25, 2025

FanDuel Boostfest promotions include:

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.