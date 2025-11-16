Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Western Michigan Broncos are among the college football teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-280) | Northern Illinois: (+225)
- Spread: Western Michigan: -7.5 (100) | Northern Illinois: +7.5 (-122)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Western Michigan is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As 7.5-point favorites or more, Western Michigan is 3-0 against the spread.
- This season, four of Western Michigan's 10 games have hit the over.
- Northern Illinois is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Northern Illinois has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Northern Illinois has seen four of its 10 games hit the over.
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Broncos win (73.4%)
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Point Spread
Northern Illinois is the underdog by 7.5 points against Western Michigan. Northern Illinois is +100 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -122.
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Over/Under
Western Michigan versus Northern Illinois on Nov. 18 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-Western Michigan, Northern Illinois is the underdog at +225, and Western Michigan is -280.
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Michigan
|21.8
|108
|18.4
|22
|46.7
|10
|Northern Illinois
|15.5
|132
|22.2
|50
|44.1
|10
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
