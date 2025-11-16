Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Western Michigan Broncos are among the college football teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Western Michigan: -7.5 (100) | Northern Illinois: +7.5 (-122) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

As 7.5-point favorites or more, Western Michigan is 3-0 against the spread.

This season, four of Western Michigan's 10 games have hit the over.

Northern Illinois is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Northern Illinois has seen four of its 10 games hit the over.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (73.4%)

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Northern Illinois is the underdog by 7.5 points against Western Michigan. Northern Illinois is +100 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -122.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

Western Michigan versus Northern Illinois on Nov. 18 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-Western Michigan, Northern Illinois is the underdog at +225, and Western Michigan is -280.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 21.8 108 18.4 22 46.7 10 Northern Illinois 15.5 132 22.2 50 44.1 10

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

