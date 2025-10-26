Week 8 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Sunday Game

Although there's no morning game on Sunday in Week 8, there are plenty of storylines to track all throughout Sunday's action.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 8 on Sunday.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 8 NFL Odds and Predictions

Dolphins at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (73.5%)

In heavy winds, the Dolphins were stifled by the Browns in Cleveland in Week 7, losing 31-6.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions for the second straight game and notched his fourth game with under 200 passing yards this season.

The 1-6 Dolphins are 0-4 on the road this season.

The Falcons were on the road against the 49ers for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 7.

Despite San Francisco's injuries, the Falcons couldn't take advantage and lost 20-10.

Atlanta is 26th in the league in points per drive -- but also 7th defensively for a balanced squad through six games.

Jets at Bengals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (66.3%)

The Bengals are coming off of a 33-31 home win against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, Joe Flacco's second start with the team.

In that matchup, Flacco threw for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase caught 16 of 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.

In two games with Flacco, Chase has averaged 17.5 targets, 13.0 catches, and 127.5 yards while scoring in each game.

During Week 7's 13-6 loss to the Panthers, the Jets benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor. Entering the weekend, it was uncertain who would start.

Also, star CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) also exited early in the Week 7 loss.

New York is now 0-7, keeping them the only winless team in the NFL.

Browns at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Patriots (83.0%)

The Browns moved to 2-5 on the year behind a huge game from Quinshon Judkins on the ground against the Miami Dolphins' leaky rush defense in Week 7.

Judkins finished with 84 yards and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries.

Drake Maye continued his elite start to the 2025 season: 21 of 23 for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maye also ran 8 times for 62 yards.

After a three-game road trip, the Patriots are at home for two straight and in five of their next seven.

Giants at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (72.9%)

A quick turnaround from a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup is on the board for this week, as the Giants visit the Eagles in Week 8.

In Week 6 on Thursday night, the Giants scored a big 34-17 win over Philadelphia.

In that game, Cam Skattebo ran 19 times for 98 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jaxson Dart had 195 yards and a touchdown as a passer while also running 13 times for 58 yards and a score.

In Week 7, the Eagles were on the road at the Vikings. They won 28-22 behind a perfect QB rating (158.3) from Jalen Hurts. Hurts threw 23 times for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith led the team with 183 yards and a touchdown; AJ Brown had 121 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Giants were on the road against the Broncos in Week 7 and got off to an early lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 19-0 lead but ultimately lost 33-32.

Bills at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (62.6%)

Fresh off of a bye, the Bills will head to Carolina to face the Panthers.

Buffalo entered their week off with a 4-2 record and a +30 point differential -- but also a two-game losing streak.

Josh Allen has multiple touchdown passes in five of six games thus far.

The Panthers beat the Jets 13-6 on the road in Week 7.

With Chuba Hubbard back in the lineup, he and Rico Dowdle largely split work.

Dowdle ended with 17 carries for 79 yards; Hubbard had 14 carries for just 31.

Xavier Legette led the team in targets (11), receptions (9), yards (92), and touchdowns (1) receiving.

Bears at Ravens Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (58.4%)

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of their bye to host a feisty Bears team that has now won four straight games after a 26-14 victory at home against the Saints in Week 7.

In heavy winds, Chicago leaned on the run game, getting 205 yards and 2 touchdowns from D'Andre Swift (19 for 124 and 1 score) and Kyle Monangai (13 for 81 and a score).

Chicago will be without numerous key players.

Baltimore is expecting franchise QB Lamar Jackson to return this week; he practiced in full on Friday.

49ers at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Texans (66.0%)

Both teams in this matchup will be coming off of primetime games.

For the 49ers, they hosted the Falcons in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football; the Texans' Week 7 matchup: a road trip to Seattle late on Monday night.

The 49ers started Mac Jones again in Week 7 and operated with other injuries on both sides of the ball but beat the Falcons 20-10.

Christian McCaffrey had 31 touches for 201 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

Houston lost 27-19 on the road in Seattle. They could be without WRs Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring).

Buccaneers at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (68.4%)

Ahead of an NFC South divisional clash, the Buccaneers will be on a short week after a Monday night meeting with the Lions on the road.

In addition to playing without Mike Evans (clavicle), the team will again be without Chris Godwin (fibula) and Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder).

The Saints lost another on the road in Week 7, this one to the Chicago Bears.

Chris Olave had another strong game for the 1-6 Saints: 5 catches, 98 yards, and 2 touchdowns. New Orleans' lone win came at home (Week 5 against the Giants).

New Orleans is one of three teams to rank bottom-six in points per drive offensively and defensively (the Jets and Bengals are the others).

Cowboys at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (65.2%)

With CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup, the Cowboys' offense clicked right away.

Lamb returned to see eight targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in a game where the Cowboys took the foot off the gas in the second half against the Commanders.

Javonte Williams ran 19 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 44-22 win.

Also in Week 7, Denver staged the comeback of the year, winning 33-32 at home against the Giants. The Broncos trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and scored 33 points in the final frame.

Now 5-2, the Broncos lead the AFC West through Week 7.

Titans at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (90.2%)

The Titans faced the Colts in Week 3 this season, a game the Colts won 41-20 on the road in Tennessee.

In that matchup, Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 17 carries. Michael Pittman caught all 6 of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown, as well.

On the flip side, Cam Ward was held to 5.8 yards per attempt and a 74.3 quarterback rating.

In Week 7, Tennessee lost 31-13 at home to the Patriots. Ward threw for 255 yards in the losing effort.

Indianapolis was in Los Angeles for a high-profile meeting with the Chargers in Week 7.

They won 38-24. Jonathan Taylor punched in 3 rushing scores and had 94 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Through Sunday of Week 7, Taylor (697) leads the league in rushing by more than 100 yards (Javonte Williams is second at 592 yards).

Packers at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Packers (51.2%)

Aaron Rodgers' former team will travel to Pittsburgh to face a 4-2 Steelers team that leads the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is 2-1 at home in 2025. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 200-plus yards in five of six games but no more than 249 yet this season. He does, however, have two four-touchdown games (Weeks 1 and 7).

Green Bay was on the road against the Cardinals in Week 7. Despite trailing 13-6 at halftime, the Packers came to life with a 27-23 win.

Micah Parsons secured three sacks in the come-from-behind win.

