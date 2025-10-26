2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Packers at Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Packers at Steelers Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

This matchup carries the second-slowest adjusted pace for Week 8. Both defenses are in the top 16 of adjusted pass and rush defense, as well.

Two of the league's top defensive players will be on display with Micah Parsons lining up for Green Bay while T.J. Watt leads the Steelers. Pro Football Focus has both squads in the top five of pass rush grade while each team also appears in the top six for the highest pass rush win rates.

On offense, both teams are in the top 13 for the lowest pass-play rates. Facing elite pass rushes will likely only elevate the run games, further pointing to a slow pace. Pittsburgh totals the ninth-most seconds per play while Green Bay sports the eighth-highest mark.

This has the makings of two heavily featured run games, causing the clock to burn. With that said, give me under 45.5 for Sunday Night Football.

We mentioned the ground game carrying plenty of weight in this matchup. The Packers carry the fourth-highest rush-play rate, but running back Josh Jacobs is questionable from a calf injury. After being a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, I like his chances of suiting up.

Plus, Green Bay is expected to return Christian Watson from injury. This fuels perhaps our biggest deciding factor for this matchup: the Packers' passing game.

This unit ranks as our third-best adjusted pass offense, posting 8.2 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most). The Steelers just gave up 33 points and 328 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jordan Love boasts an excellent 0.25 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db). Pittsburgh runs man coverage at the fourth-highest rate, and PlayerProfiler has Love with the 11th-highest completion percentage and 5th-highest passer rating against man coverage.

Pass protection should carry a ton of weight in this one, as well. PFF credits Green Bay with the 13th-highest pass block grade compared to Pittsburgh touting the 9th-lowest mark. Furthermore, the Pack have the fifth-highest pass block win rate while the Steelers carry the fifth-lowest mark.

Pittsburgh's defense has also leaned on turnovers by generating 1.7 takeaways per contest (third-most), but Green Bay's offense has posted 0.5 turnovers per game (third-fewest).

The run game could be an even battle, but the Packers' ability to push it downfield while taking care of the ball should lead to a cover on the road.

