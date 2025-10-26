3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Packers at Steelers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Green Bay Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Packers at Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Week 8's Sunday Night Football match pits Aaron Rodgers against his former team. The Packers are favored by 3.0 and the total is up at 45.5 points.

Green Bay is missing Dontayvion Wicks (calf) but could get Christian Watson back this week, per the injury report. It's Romeo Doubs, though, who has been the leader of this receiving room, and I like his chances to outdo 52.5 receiving yards tonight.

On the season, Doubs touts a team-leading 22.0% target share and 37.2% air yards share. The Packers lost Jayden Reed in Week 2, and Doubs has since garnered a 23.5% target share and 46.4% air yards share. He's posted 58, 55, and 72 yards across his last three games.

Pittsburgh's a nice matchup for him as the Steelers have permitted the fifth-most targets per route run to opposing WRs. They've also given up the most targets, catches, and yards to the position through Week 7.

The Steelers are expected to get Calvin Austin III back this weekend, but I'm more interested in the tight ends, namely Jonnu Smith.

The Packers are letting up the sixth-most yards per route run to opposing TEs, and Smith is up to a 69.7% route participation rate across his last two games. Even across four games with Austin in the fold, Smith was third in routes run behind him and D.K. Metcalf and saw a 15.4% target share.

Facing a team that's coughed up the most yards and catches to his position, Smith is capable of picking up north of 29.5 yards tonight. He saw six targets for 28 yards his last time out, and our NFL projections forecast him for 33.1 yards in this one.

Jaylen Warren has scored zero rushing touchdowns this season. I don't think that'll stick for much longer.

Warren leads Pittsburgh's backfield in snap rate (54.6%) and red zone rush share (88.2%). He played 66.7% of the snaps last week.

He's handled 15 total carries inside the red zone. There are 11 other running backs around the league that have handled between 14 and 18 carries inside the red zone, and that group is averaging 2.6 rushing scores on the season and all of them have scored at least once -- except Warren.

Warren's role is that of one who would likely have shorter touchdown odds if he converted his red zone looks at a normal rate, so I'll back him to score at +130 odds.

