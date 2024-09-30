Week 5 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

The NFL is rolling alone, and we're headed toward Week 5.

Bye weeks are starting -- for the Lions, Chargers, Eagles, and Titans -- this week.

But that still leaves 14 games of NFL action for us this week.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 5 NFL Odds and Predictions

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (51.5%)

The Buccaneers got back on track in Week 4 with a home win over the Eagles to improve to 3-1 on the season with a healthy +19 point differential.

Baker Mayfield now has averaged 7.6 yards per attempt with 8 touchdowns and 2 picks. After nine sacks taken in Weeks 2 and 3, Mayfield was sacked just twice in Week 4's win.

In Week 4, the Falcons knocked off the Saints by a score of 26-24, thanks to a last-second Younghoe Koo 58-yard field goal. Atlanta's two wins have come by a combined three points, but their two losses were also one-score games.

Last season, the Falcons beat the Buccaneers on the road in Week 7 (16-13), but the Bucs answered back in Atlanta with a 29-25 win in Week 14.

numberFire Prediction: Jets 53.8 (%)

This matchup kicks off the London schedule, as the Jets and Vikings face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jets are 2-2 after a low-scoring (10-9) home loss to the Broncos in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers completed just 24 of 42 passes in Week 4 for a season-low completion rate (57.1%), and he's averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt on the year.

The Vikings are on fire and are 4-0 to start the season behind a sturdy +57 point differential.

Sam Darnold is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt; Justin Jefferson is averaging 17.9 yards per catch and has scored in every game.

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (55.0%)

Baltimore is fresh off a primetime showdown with the Bills in Week 4, and they looked like contenders. Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards and scored twice.

The Bengals were able to secure their first win of the 2024 NFL season, a 34-24 victory over the Panthers.

After a slow start to the season, Joe Burrow has had single-game QB ratings of 103.7, 127.5, and 100.5 and wasn't sacked in Week 4. He's completing 70.9% of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt and has thrown 7 scores to 1 interception.

Last season, the Ravens beat the Bengals in each matchup: 27-24 on the road in Week 2 and then 34-20 at home in Week 11 on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson threw for 237 and 264 yards in those games, respectively.

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (53.2%)

Miami will be on a short week after kicking off the Monday Night doubleheader in Week 4 agains the Titans.

New England has lost three straight and now has a -35 point differential. Jacoby Brissett has averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and has 2 touchdowns with 1 interception so far this season. Only Hunter Henry (148 yards) has more than 100 receiving yards for the team.

Last season, the Dolphins won both matchups in the series: 24-17 in Week 2 in New England and then 31-17 in Miami in Week 8.

numberFire Prediction: Bills (54.9%)

Buffalo's momentum was halted on Sunday night in Week 4 with a 35-10 loss to the Ravens, and they now hit the road to face Houston in a Game of the Week contender.

Houston bounced back with a divisional win over the Jaguars (24-20) in Week 4 after their first loss of the year in Week 3 to Minnesota (34-7). Houston is now 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in the AFC South.

Nico Collins has recorded 117, 135, 86, and 151 yards in his four games this season to lead the league in receiving yards (489).

This will be the first meeting between CJ Stroud and Josh Allen.

numberFire Prediction: Jaguars (51.8%)

The Colts have now won two straight games and are the truest form of a .500 team, as their point differential is 0 through four weeks.

However, in Week 4, Anthony Richardson left early -- but is not expected to miss much (or any) time.

RB Jonathan Taylor has run 72 times for 349 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns on the season.

The Jaguars were the first team to fall to 0-4 on the year and boast a point differential of -49. This is just their second home game of the season.

Trevor Lawrence has averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt and has only 4 passing scores in as many games.

In 2023, the Jaguars swept the season series. They won in Indianapolis in Week 1 (31-21) and then in Jacksonville (37-20) in Week 6.

numberFire Prediction: Browns (53.7%)

The Browns have lost two straight games to fall to 1-3 on the year, and Deshaun Watson's passing stats are all in the bottom tier of the league. Watson has averaged only 4.9 yards per attempt with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He's also faced a 40.1% pressure rate, per NGS.

Washington is rolling and is 3-1 with three straight wins behind Jayden Daniels' breakout start. Daniels has thrown for only 3 touchdowns (with 1 interception) but has 897 yards for a per-attempt mark of 8.5. He also has 218 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. paces the team with 307 yards (and 3 touchdowns).

numberFire Prediction: Bears (55.5%)

Carolina couldn't extend a win streak in Week 4, but they were competitive with the Bengals and nearly went to halftime tied at 14. They ultimately lost 34-24.

In that game, Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns on 40 attempts, and Chuba Hubbard ran 18 times for 104 yards and a score. The 1-3 Panthers head to Chicago to face the 2-2 Bears.

Chicago beat the Rams 24-18 in Week 4 despite just 157 yards and a touchdown from rookie QB Caleb Williams. Williams has been held below 175 yards in three of four games to start his career.

D'Andre Swift was a focal point and totaled 165 scrimmage yards against the Rams.

Last season, these teams met in Chicago in Week 10 for a Thursday clash. The Bears won 16-13 in a game with only one offensive touchdown.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (50.3%)

Arizona is off to a 1-3 start to the year despite a tight point differential of -10, the same differential as the Falcons and Eagles (both 2-2). They have a blowout win (41-10 against the Rams in Week 2) and a blowout loss (42-14 this week against Washington) but otherwise have two one-score losses.

San Francisco took care of the Patriots at home this week with a 30-13 victory behind 123 rushing yards from Jordan Mason.

In 2023, the 49ers swept the regular season series in this matchup. They won 35-16 in Week 4 at home and then went to Arizona to win 45-29 in Week 15. The Niners also swept the series in 2022 after the Cardinals went 2-0 in 2021.

numberFire Prediction: Raiders (51.6%)

Despite a -19 point differential, the Raiders find themselves with a 2-2 record through Week 4.

Four Raiders have at least 172 receiving yards: Brock Bowers (216), Davante Adams (209), Jakobi Meyers (201), and Tre Tucker (172).

The Broncos were able to grind their way to an ugly 10-9 road win over the Jets in Week 4 despite a 12-of-25, 60-yard game from rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Nix did get his first career touchdown pass, an 8-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton.

They're now 2-2 on the year.

In 2023, Las Vegas swept the regular season series. That included a 17-16 Week 1 win in Denver and a 27-14 Week 18 win in Las Vegas.

numberFire Prediction: Packers (52.5%)

Jordan Love returned in Week 4, but the Packers couldn't beat the Vikings (31-29).

Love threw 54 times for 389 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 picks. Dontayvion Wicks was on the receiving end of 13 of those targeted passes. He caught 5 for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jayden reed hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams were unable to start a winning streak after an upset win over the 49ers in Week 3. They lost 24-18 to the Bears on the road.

Their -40 point differential is third-worst through Sunday's NFL games.

Green Bay won a Week 9 matchup over the Rams in 2023 by a score of 20-3.

numberFire Prediction: Seahawks (50.1%)

Interestingly, the Giants will be off of a mini-bye after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, and the Seahawks will be on a short week after playing as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 4.

New York is only 1-3 with a -24 point differential, and Daniel Jones is averaging just 6.1 yards per attempt through Week 4. Malik Nabers, though, has 386 yards and 3 of the team's 4 passing scores.

Seattle went on the road and beat the Giants 24-3 on Monday Night Football in Week 4 a year ago.

numberFire Prediction: Cowboys (58.9%)

The Cowboys are back in prime time after a 20-15 win over the Giants in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. They'll be taking on the 3-1 Steelers.

Dallas sits 2-2 after their bounce-back win in Week 4. After totaling 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through Week 2, Dak Prescott has posted 2 touchdowns with no interceptions in each of the last two games and is averaging 7.2 yards per attempt over the full year -- but has had single-game outputs of 7.5, 7.4, and 8.2 the last three weeks.

Pittsburgh's perfect start ended in Indy in Week 4 despite a season-high 312 passing yards from Justin Fields. Fields also ran for two scores.

This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2020.

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (55.3%)

After looking unbeatable through two weeks, the Saints have dropped two straight games by a combined five points. Their .500 record comes with an elite +57 point differential -- the same as the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings' differential.

While the Chiefs are 4-0 through Week 4, their offense is decimated. In addition to Isiah Pacheco's lengthy injury, and breakout WR Rashee Rice is feared to have a torn ACL.

The Chiefs are notable favorites here despite their offensive injuries.

These two teams haven't met since 2020.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.