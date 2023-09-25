Week 3 NFL Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Monday's Games

The 2023's NFL season is off to a quick start, and we're almost through Week 3.

Here are the NFL betting odds for the Monday night games in Week 3.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Philadelphia at Tampa Bay +4.5 -230 +190 45 LA Rams at Cincinnati -1.5 +108 -126 43.5

Spread: Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles Moneyline: -230

Buccaneers Moneyline: +190

Total: 45

The first matchup we'll see on Monday night in Week 3 pits two undefeated teams against one another.

The Eagles are holding a +11 point differential with the Buccaneers at a +13.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has totaled 21 carries for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this season but has played under expectation as a passer.

In Week 2, running back D'Andre Swift reminded the NFL what he can do with a full workload. He turned 26 carries and 3 catches in to 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

As for Tampa Bay, quarterback Baker Mayfield has actually played with top-five EPA efficiency and has kept his sack rate down to 1.4%.

He's also featured Mike Evans (9.0 targets per game) and Chris Godwin (7.0 per game), and Evans is averaging 118.5 yards per contest so far.

The Buccaneers have a lot of defensive injuries, including Vita Vea and Carlton Davis being listed as questionable.

Spread: Bengals (-1.5)

Rams Moneyline: +108

Bengals Moneyline: -126

Total: 43.5

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI rounds out the Week 3 schedule for the NFL's 2023 season.

The Bengals remain favored despite an 0-2 record and a -24 point differential through two games. Their offense improved in Week 2, but Joe Burrow threw 41 times for just 222 yards (5.4 per attempt) in a loss to the Ravens.

Burrow's status for Week 3 is uncertain. He is questionable for this game after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday and Saturday.

The spread has tightened all the way to 1.5 points in Cincinnati's favor after opening at -7.5.

The Rams' offense hasn't been short on storylines, either.

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua has now set rookie records for most single-game receptions (15) and most receptions in a player's first two games (25). Nakua is listed as questionable after a limited practice on Saturday.

Additionally, the team has traded running back Cam Akers and has chosen to lean on Kyren Williams, who has played on 81.4% of the team's snaps this season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.