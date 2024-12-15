Week 15 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

We can say goodbye to bye weeks in the NFL for this season.

All 32 teams will be in action for the final four weeks of the NFL season. That all starts this week

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 15.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 15 NFL Odds and Predictions

Commanders at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (67.8%)

Coming out of the bye, the Commanders travel to New Orleans to face the Saints.

Washington entered their late-season bye with an 8-5 record and a +80 point differential. The Commanders have had some big home/road splits. At home, they're 5-2. On the road, they're 3-3.

New Orleans returns home after a road meeting with the Giants in Week 14, and this marks their fourth home game in five matchups. Last week against the Giants, New Orleans was tested but won 14-11.

Unfortunately, Derek Carr exited early with head and hand injuries.

Bengals at Titans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (55.2%)

Cincinnati will be on a short week after a meeting with the Cowboys on Monday Night Football to close out Week 14's action.

Tennessee dropped their Week 14 game by a score of 10-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss eliminated the Titans from playoff contention.

After this week's matchup with the Bengals, Tennessee faces each of the other AFC South teams to close out the season, meaning they will rematch Jacksonville but can try to play spoiler for the Colts in Week 16 and possibly the Texans in Week 18.

Dolphins at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Texans (64.3%)

Miami's playoff hopes remain intact -- albeit slim -- even after a Week 14 win over the Jets.

In the victory, Tyreek Hill went for 115 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Jaylen Waddle continued playing well and had 99 yards on 12 targets. Jonnu Smith came alive in overtime and ended the game with 44 yards and the winning score.

Houston emerges from a Week 14 bye with an 8-5 record and an AFC South lead as the only team in the division with a positive point differential. Houston is also 6-2 in the AFC.

Chiefs at Browns Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (66.4%)

Kansas City's luck continued in Week 14 after a game-winning field goal attempt from Matthew Wright hit the upright and bounced in as the clock expired.

The Chiefs are now 10-0 in one-score games. Only two other teams (Philadelphia and Minnesota) have more than six wins in one-score games (each has seven).

The victory clinched the AFC West for them, their ninth-straight divisional title.

Cleveland couldn't sweep the Steelers and lost 27-14 on the road in Week 14.

They remain competitive, but at 3-10, they are in the conversation for a top-five pick in the NFL Draft with five other 3-10 teams.

Cowboys at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Panthers (56.0%)

With a Monday night matchup in Week 14, Dallas is on a short week of rest ahead of their meeting with the scrappy Panthers.

Dallas' playoff hopes are still alive, and despite their struggles, they have a 4-2 road record entering this matchup.

Carolina played tough in Week 14 but couldn't beat the Eagles. They lost 22-16 despite 102 receiving yards from Adam Thielen and 92 rushing yards and a touchdown from Chuba Hubbard.

Jets at Jaguars Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Jets (53.1%)

New York's disappointing season continued in Week 14 with an overtime loss to the Dolphins. With the defeat, the Jets (3-10) are eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite the loss, both Garrett Wilson (114) and Davante Adams (109) cleared the century mark in Aaron Rodgers' first 300-yard passing game as a Jet.

Jacksonville entered Week 14 with claim to the number-one pick in the NFL Draft and won on the road against the Titans by a score of 10-6.

They improved to 3-10 by doing so. Tank Bigsby ran 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Ravens at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (78.4%)

Baltimore was one of six teams on a Week 14 bye. They hit their week off with an 8-5 record but just a 5-5 record in one-score games and -- therefore -- a lot of close contests despite a +65 point differential.

The spread here indicates they could extend that point differential against the Giants, who are in the mix for the top draft slot in 2025.

New York is 0-7 at home this season after a 14-11 loss to the Saints in Week 14.

Their 2-11 record has them second in the NFL Draft order at the moment.

Colts at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (67.1%)

Both sides here had a bye week in Week 14, and both have playoff hopes -- particularly the 8-5 Broncos.

Denver is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and they have had some poor luck in one-score games (1-4 on the year).

The Colts, meanwhile, are 6-7 and hoping to run down the Texans in the AFC South -- or to clinch a wild card spot, which is much more likely mathematically.

Indianapolis is more tested (and successful) in one-score games (6-5) than the Broncos.

With a relatively tight spread to open the week, that could come into play in Week 15.

Patriots at Cardinals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cardinals (72.7%)

Although eliminated from the playoffs, the Patriots core can continue to develop coming out of their bye -- and to play spoiler for teams with playoff hopes and seeding potential over their final four games.

They are at the Cardinals and then the Bills before hosting the Chargers and Bills for a rematch. New England can still be impactful the rest of the way.

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,696 yards on 256 attempts this year with a TD:INT ratio of 11:8.

Arizona is in the thick of a contested NFC West divisional race, but their loss to the Seahawks in Week 14 dropped them to third in the division.

Their playoff odds plummeted as a result, so their margin for error is minimal the rest of the way.

After this week, they play the Panthers and Rams on the road before closing out the season hosting the 49ers.

Buccaneers at Chargers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (52.4%)

The Buccaneers and Chargers need every game possible for playoff positioning at this point.

The Bucs are likely to settle in as the 3 or 4 seed in the NFC if they can win the NFC South.

Los Angeles is looking at finishing as the 5, 6, or 7 seed.

Therefore, Tampa Bay's 28-13 win over the Raiders in Week 14 was an impactful one, though they did lose running back Bucky Irving (back) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee).

The Chargers lost 19-17 to the Chiefs and are now just 3-4 in one-score games despite an 8-5 overall record.

Steelers at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (70.2%)

In a battle between the two Pennsylvania teams, the Eagles are home favorites.

Philadelphia beat the Panthers 22-16 in a tight game to earn a ninth straight victory. In the win, Saquon Barkley ran 20 times for 124 yards.

The Eagles are very likely to finish as the 2 seed.

Pittsburgh also won in Week 14 to improve to 10-3 and avenge a loss to the Browns in Week 12.

Their 27-14 win over Cleveland came with top wide receiver George Pickens out.

They can still finish as any seed in the AFC but are trending toward the 3 seed.

Bills at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Lions (62.6%)

We can expect some offensive fireworks in this meeting between the Bills and Lions in Detroit.

Josh Allen will be under a roof for the second straight week. In Week 14 at SoFi against the Rams, Allen and the Bills racked up 42 points.

Allen went for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns as a passer and 82 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rusher for the top fantasy performance by a quarterback in history.

Detroit took care of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, though it wasn't an easy win.

Detroit won 34-31 to complete a season sweep over Green Bay.

Detroit now has clinched a playoff berth but still has not claimed the NFC North crown.

Packers at Seahawks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Packers (51.7%)

Green Bay lost to the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 despite a three-touchdown game from Josh Jacobs.

Green Bay fell to 9-4 and third in the NFC North with the loss, but their record and point differential (+75) positions them still as one of the league's best teams.

That's not ideal news for the Seahawks, as they battle for the NFC West.

Last week, Seattle faced off with Arizona, and won 30-18 to clinch the season series against the Cardinals.

Seattle now sits atop the NFC West and has won four straight games.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.