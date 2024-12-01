Week 13 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

No teams are on bye for Week 13's loaded slate, which featured three games on Thanksgiving Day and an AFC West matchup on Black Friday.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game on Sunday.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 13 NFL Odds and Predictions

Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (54.1%)

The Falcons are coming off of a bye, and the Chargers will have a short week after hosting the Ravens on Monday Night Football ahead of this Week 13 matchup.

Atlanta leads the NFC South with a 6-5 record, but that's despite a point differential of -30 and a two-game losing streak.

The Falcons are also 0-3 against AFC teams this season, losing to the Steelers (18-10), the Chiefs (22-17), and the Broncos (38-6).

Los Angeles is 3-2 in road games this season.

Colts at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (59.3%)

The Colts couldn't get things flowing against the Lions in Week 12 and lost 24-6 to drop to 5-7 on the season. They're second in the AFC South behind the 7-5 Texans.

New England also lost in Week 12 to the Dolphins. The Pats have now lost two straight after two mid-season wins. They are just 3-9.

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,458 yards and 10 touchdowns (7 interceptions) on 226 attempts this season.

Texans at Jaguars Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Texans (66.4%)

The 2-9 Jaguars are coming in off of a bye week looking to snap a four-game losing streak and improve a -108 point differential.

The Texans will be aiming to avenge a 32-27 division loss to the Titans in Week 12. In the defeat, Joe Mixon was held to 22 rushing yards on 14 attempts (1.6 yards per carry). Nico Collins caught 5 balls for 92 yards and a score.

C.J. Stroud threw for 345 yards in the first meeting between the Texans and Jaguars this season, back in Week 4. Houston won 24-20 after a last-minute Stroud-to-Dare-Ogunbowale receiving score.

Seahawks at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Jets (50.4%)

There are plenty of storylines surrounding the 3-8 Jets, who spent Week 12 on bye.

New York has lost two straight games and seven of their last eight.

Seattle played the Cardinals in Week 12, an NFC West matchup. They won 16-6 and now sit atop the division.

Seattle is 3-1 on the road this year, and they're getting a breakout year from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN has at least 6 catches and 69 yards in four straight games.

Steelers at Bengals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (58.1%)

Pittsburgh's divisional schedule stays ramped up for a third straight AFC North game. Pittsburgh beat the Ravens but lost to the Browns over their last two matchups.

Cincinnati was on bye in Week 12 while the Steelers played on Thursday Night Football, so this is about as rested as two teams can get this late into the season.

The 4-7 Bengals have a +1 point differential and a 1-6 record in one-score games.

The Steelers swept the regular season series last year with wins of 16-10 and 34-11.

Titans at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (81.4%)

Both sides here are coming off of close divisional games.

The Titans beat the Texans on the road 32-27 to get to 3-8 on the year. But Tennessee is 0-4 against NFC opponents, losing to the entire NFC North: the Bears, Packers, Lions, and Vikings.

Washington fell 34-26 to a shorthanded Cowboys team, thanks -- in part -- to a missed extra point that could've tied the game. Jayden Daniels ran 7 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 275 yards and 2 scores. Terry McLaurin scored an 86-yard touchdown that could've tied the game.

Washington remains in the thick of the NFC East divisional race but has lost three straight games.

Cardinals at Vikings Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (62.7%)

Minnesota survived a surge from Chicago in Week 12 to win 30-27 and improve to 9-2 on the season. Jordan Addison racked up 162 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson caught 7 of 9 targets for 114 yards.

They've now won four straight.

Arizona was on the road against the Seahawks in Week 12 and couldn't get the offense going despite a 133-yard day from tight end Trey McBride.

Buccaneers at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (68.3%)

Coming out of a bye, Tampa Bay stifled the Giants and won 30-7. Bucky Irving tallied 87 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards (plus a rushing score) in a breakout performance. The Bucs snapped a four-game losing streak in doing so.

In Week 12, Carolina played Kansas City tough but lost 30-27. Bryce Young threw 35 times for 263 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Panthers had won two straight games entering and nearly got a third. Their 3-8 record doesn't bode well for their own playoff hopes, but they could play spoiler down the stretch with play like this.

Rams at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rams (54.9%)

The Rams hosted the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. They couldn't slow down Saquon Barkley and lost 37-20. Los Angeles is now 5-6 but still in the NFC West hunt.

New Orleans was resting up with a bye week in Week 12. They entered their bye 4-7 with a two-game win streak after losing seven in a row prior.

The NFC South remains pretty wide open, so the Saints could make a surge if they can get past the Rams. The Giants are next up, so a four-game win streak could be in play with a win this week.

Eagles at Ravens Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (59.5%)

Philadelphia played the Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards in a dominant 37-20 win to extend the Eagles' win streak to seven games.

The victory gave the Eagles some breathing room at the top of the NFC East, ahead of the reeling Commanders (7-5 with a three-game losing streak).

Baltimore will be on a short week after playing the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

49ers at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (73.4%)

The 49ers played their Week 12 game without Brock Purdy. In that game against the Packers, San Francisco struggled to move the ball. Brandon Allen threw for 199 yards on 29 attempts, and Christian McCaffrey was bottled up for 31 yards on 11 rushes.

Buffalo was one of six teams on bye in Week 12. They entered their bye with a commanding lead in the AFC East, thanks to a 9-2 record. They're 5-0 at home this season and have won six straight games overall.

Josh Allen has thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns (5 interceptions) this season and has been sacked only 13 times.

