Washington vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Washington Huskies taking on the Washington State Cougars.
NCAA football odds and spreads
Washington vs Washington State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Washington: (-1250) | Washington State: (+740)
- Spread: Washington: -20.5 (-102) | Washington State: +20.5 (-120)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Washington vs Washington State Betting Trends
- Washington is winless against the spread this season.
- Washington has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Washington and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Washington State has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Two Washington State games (of three) have gone over the point total this season.
Washington vs Washington State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (90.1%)
Washington vs Washington State Point Spread
Washington State is a 20.5-point underdog against Washington. Washington State is -120 to cover the spread, and Washington is -102.
Washington vs Washington State Over/Under
Washington versus Washington State, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Washington vs Washington State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Washington State-Washington, Washington State is the underdog at +740, and Washington is -1250.
Washington vs. Washington State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Washington
|54.0
|43
|15.5
|18
|52.5
|2
|Washington State
|19.7
|105
|27.3
|101
|51.5
|3
Washington vs. Washington State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Pullman, Washington
- Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
