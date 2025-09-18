Washington vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Washington Huskies taking on the Washington State Cougars.

Washington vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-1250) | Washington State: (+740)

Washington: (-1250) | Washington State: (+740) Spread: Washington: -20.5 (-102) | Washington State: +20.5 (-120)

Washington: -20.5 (-102) | Washington State: +20.5 (-120) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Washington State Betting Trends

Washington is winless against the spread this season.

Washington has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Washington and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Washington State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Two Washington State games (of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Washington vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (90.1%)

Washington vs Washington State Point Spread

Washington State is a 20.5-point underdog against Washington. Washington State is -120 to cover the spread, and Washington is -102.

Washington vs Washington State Over/Under

Washington versus Washington State, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Washington vs Washington State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington State-Washington, Washington State is the underdog at +740, and Washington is -1250.

Washington vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 54.0 43 15.5 18 52.5 2 Washington State 19.7 105 27.3 101 51.5 3

Washington vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Stadium: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium

