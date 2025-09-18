Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-67) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-76)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-166) | SF: (+140)

LAD: (-166) | SF: (+140) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166)

LAD: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-8, 2.66 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 14-10, 3.34 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8) for the Dodgers and Logan Webb (14-10) for the Giants. Yamamoto's team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has won 51.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-13). The Giants have gone 14-17-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for three Webb starts this season -- they won each time.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Dodgers, San Francisco is the underdog at +140, and Los Angeles is -166 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Giants are -166 to cover, and the Dodgers are +138.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants on Sept. 18 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 133 games this year and have walked away with the win 75 times (56.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 44-35 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 64-86-0 against the spread.

The Giants have a 27-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, San Francisco has a 1-8 record (winning only 11.1% of its games).

The Giants have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-71-8).

The Giants have a 71-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.614) and total hits (162) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 62nd, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Freddie Freeman has collected 155 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Andy Pages has 25 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Pages heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .373 and has 145 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .472.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 84th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .227 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 73 walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .235 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

