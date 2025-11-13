Washington vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Washington Huskies are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Washington vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Washington: (-952) | Purdue: (+640)

Washington: (-952) | Purdue: (+640) Spread: Washington: -16.5 (-112) | Purdue: +16.5 (-108)

Washington: -16.5 (-112) | Purdue: +16.5 (-108) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Purdue Betting Trends

Washington's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Washington has won once ATS (1-1) as a 16.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, three of Washington's eight games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Purdue is 5-5-0 this season.

As 16.5-point underdogs or greater, Purdue is 3-1 against the spread.

A pair of Purdue 10 games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Washington vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (91.5%)

Washington vs Purdue Point Spread

Purdue is a 16.5-point underdog against Washington. Purdue is -108 to cover the spread, and Washington is -112.

Washington vs Purdue Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Washington-Purdue matchup on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Washington vs Purdue Moneyline

Washington is a -952 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +640 underdog.

Washington vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Washington 32.7 49 20.0 25 52.8 9 Purdue 20.9 108 27.7 104 52.1 10

Washington vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Washington vs. Purdue analysis on FanDuel Research.