Liberty vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Liberty Flames and the Florida International Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Liberty vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Liberty: (-146) | Florida International: (+122)

Liberty: (-146) | Florida International: (+122) Spread: Liberty: -2.5 (-120) | Florida International: +2.5 (-102)

Liberty: -2.5 (-120) | Florida International: +2.5 (-102) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Liberty vs Florida International Betting Trends

Liberty has beaten the spread three times in nine games.

Liberty has won twice ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Out of nine Liberty games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Florida International has covered the spread five times in nine games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Florida International has two wins ATS (2-3).

Florida International has seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

Liberty vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (58.5%)

Liberty vs Florida International Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 2.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is -102.

Liberty vs Florida International Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Liberty-Florida International on Nov. 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Liberty vs Florida International Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida International-Liberty, Florida International is the underdog at +122, and Liberty is -146.

Liberty vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 23.3 106 22.4 46 50.4 9 Florida International 26.0 86 29.9 99 53.1 9

Liberty vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Liberty vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.