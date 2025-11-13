Tennessee vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the New Mexico State Aggies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines.

Tennessee vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (N/A) | New Mexico State: (N/A)

Tennessee: (N/A) | New Mexico State: (N/A) Spread: Tennessee: -40.5 (-110) | New Mexico State: +40.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -40.5 (-110) | New Mexico State: +40.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tennessee vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has covered every time (1-0) as a 40.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been seven Tennessee games (of nine) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 4-5-0 this year.

This year, three of New Mexico State's nine games have gone over the point total.

Tennessee vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Volunteers win (98.7%)

Tennessee vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 40.5 points over New Mexico State. Tennessee is -110 to cover the spread, with New Mexico State being -110.

Tennessee vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the Tennessee-New Mexico State game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 43.6 4 31.1 107 59.1 9 New Mexico State 21.3 116 25.2 72 51.1 9

Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

